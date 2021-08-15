Remembering 9/11 Patriots Day Festival set in Pulaski County

RDN REPORTS

Together with the surrounding community, Fort Leonard Wood will provide an event focused on patriotism, music, fellowship, and community centered around the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 event.

The Armed Services YMCA of Missouri and Fort Leonard Wood will hold the 9/11 Remembrance Festival from 7:46 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 11 to mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack.

Remembering the 9/11 Patriots Day Festival will occur at the Pulaski County Shrine Club, 26920 Shrine Road, in Waynesville, with all proceeds donated to the community.

Festival Events include:

• 5K Fun Run

• 9/11 Mile Remembrance Ruck

• Petting Zoo

• Pumpkin Patch

• Barrel Train Rides

• WLW Wrestling Performance

• Fall Photography Areas

• Hayrides

• High School Band Performance

• High School Drama Club Performances

• High School Speech Team Performances

• Waynesville R-VI Photography and Art Contest

• Food trucks and craft vendors

• Beer and Wine Tastings

• Bounce Houses

• Music Festival

• Firework Display

Event Tickets:

• Free for children 5 and under.

• Online early bird special of $20 for adults ages 16 and up through Sept. 8.

• Tickets not purchased by Sept. 8 can be purchased at the festival for $25.

• Children ages 6-15 for $10.

• Sept. 11 Mile Ruck Run $30 with additional event entry of $15.

• 5K Run for $20 with additional event entry for $15.

Sponsorships Opportunities include Gold Sponsor, Silver Sponsor, Bronze Sponsor, Supporting Sponsor, Electrified Vendor Space and Non-Electrified Vendor Space.

If you would like to be an event sponsor, race sponsor, or register for a vendor spot, please visit https://fortleonardwood.asymca.org/event/remembering-9-11-patriots-day-festival/e343952.

Highlights of Remembering 9/11 Patriots Day Festival:

Invocation and Moment of Silence at 7:46 a.m., the exact time the first plane hit the North World Trade Center Tower, delivered by Chaplain Sharp from the 787th Military Police Training Battalion.

9/11 Mile Remembrance Ruck Start and 5K Fun Run start at 8:03 a.m., the exact time that the second plane hit the South World Trade Center Tower.

All day there will be a remembrance area for all 2,977 victims, Waynesville R-VI School District Student Photography and Art Contest, food trucks and craft vendors and a raffle.

The petting zoo, pumpkin patch, barrel train rides, fall photography areas, hayrides, and bounce houses will be set up from 8:30 a.m. to sunset.

Waynesville High School band, drama club and speech team performances will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by the World League Wrestling performance at 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., beer and wine tastings from 12:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Music Festival featuring the Scooter Brown Band, Chuck Briseno and Hunter Hathcoat from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and firework display at 9:30 p.m.

Fort Leonard Wood hotels are offering discounted hotel rates Friday night, on Sept. 10, and Saturday night, on Sept. 11, for anyone coming to town for this event. Reserve special rates at https://www.choicehotels.com/reservations/groups/KX38P8.

Visit the Remembering 9/11 Patriots Day Festival on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Remembering-911-112020004447787.