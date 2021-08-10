Save the Date: Upcoming Pulaski County events

RDN REPORTS

Here is a line-up of upcoming area events in Pulaski County:

Armed Services YMCA 31st Annual Duck Race

When & Where: Aug. 28, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Roubidoux Park, 216–498 Olive St., in Waynesville. Watch the ducks strut their stuff and go for best dressed then speed their way down the Roubidoux to be crowned the “Speediest Duck.” For more information, visit https://fortleonardwood.asymca.org/event/asymca-31st-annual-duck-race/e343869.

Old Stagecoach Stop Museum

When & Where: Every Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 106 N. Lynn St., in Waynesville. Experience the history of this building located in downtown Waynesville, with 12 rooms of unique history from the 1800s through 1960. Tours by appointment only 10 a.m., 12 p.m. or 2 p.m. by calling 573-336-3651 or 573-528-7150. For more information, visit http://www.oldstagecoachstop.org.

Frisco Depot Museum

When & Where: Saturday, Aug. 21, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 10th St., in Crocker. Experience the Frisco Railroad history inside the original depot. The depot was the last in Pulaski County and served as the mail pick-up and drop-off point for the rest of the county. Now a museum, the original structure is home to county antiques, photographs and old train logs. Admission is free. For more information, call Lonnie Garrett at 573-528-3550.

Richland Farmers Market

When & Where: Every Saturday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Shady Dell Park, L G Myers Drive, in Richland. Baked goods, veggies, herbs, eggs, soaps, knife sharpening and crafts. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/RichlandFarmersMarket.

Pulaski County Farmers Market

When & Where: Every Saturday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Farmer’s Market Pavilion in the Roubidoux Campground. Organic meats, veggies, jams, plants, natural body care products, crafts, jerky, eggs and food trucks, located off Route 66 in Waynesville. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/PulaskiCountyMOFarmersMarket.

The 49th Railroad Days

When & Where: Sept. 4, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., at Crocker Community Park. Since Railroad Days was canceled last year, organizers are excited to get the 2021 Railroad Days going. There will be vendors, a parade, special events, raffles and more. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1326482207738730.

Remembering 9/11 Patriots Day Festival

When & Where: Sept. 11, 7:46 a.m. to 10 p.m., at Pulaski County Ft. Wood Shrine, 26920 Shrine Road, in Waynesville. This remembering 9/11 event will bring service members and families stationed at Fort Leonard Wood together with the surrounding community to provide an event focused around patriotism, music, fellowship and community centered around the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 event. This event is 100 percent not for profit. All proceeds will be donated back to the community. For more information, visit the Remembering 9/11 Patriots Day Festival on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Remembering-911-112020004447787.

To find future events coming up in late September and October, visit the Pulaski County Tourism Bureau online calendar at PulaskiCountyUSA.com.