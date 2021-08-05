United Express jet service coming to Waynesville-St. Robert Regional Airport

RDN REPORTS

Beginning Oct. 12, United Express jet service, operated by SkyWest Airlines, will take off at the Waynesville-St. Robert Regional Airport. The new flights will offer nonstop service to Chicago O’Hare International Airport.

“Our airport plays a large part in the region’s economy, especially our tourism industry. In a typical year, we have around 150,000 visitors coming to the Fort Leonard Wood Region for military graduations. Providing an option for convenient, safe, affordable flights into and out of the region is essential,” St. Robert mayor George Lauritson said.

Travelers will enjoy multiple daily flights between TBN and ORD onboard the 50-seat CRJ200. Flights will seamlessly connect as part of United’s global network. Passengers can book tickets today at: united.com.

“Whether heading to Chicago or beyond, these new flights provide travelers with greater convenience and options,” said Greg Atkin, SkyWest’s managing director of Market Development. “Passengers can also fly with confidence thanks to the multiple safety measures that are in place, including enhanced cleaning, mandatory face coverings, and customer self-assessments with check-in.”

The new service allows those traveling to and from the region to connect at ORD, which is a major airport hub. As of June 2021, Chicago O’Hare International Airport offered 914 direct flights to 177 U.S. cities and over 60 daily direct flights to 50 international destinations.

“Bringing United and SkyWest to the WSRA opens the doors for immense potential growth for the airport terminal, Fort Leonard Wood, and the Fort Leonard Wood Region,” said Waynesville mayor Jerry Brown.

Those planning a flight will enjoy the ability to book a complete itinerary on one single ticket, more competitive ticket prices, and the options for passenger protection during irregular operations. Additionally, SkyWest fully participates in United Airlines’ discounted and flexible fares for federal government and military travelers.

“This new service will connect the Fort Leonard Wood Region with the world and provide Fort Leonard Wood with an effective, efficient, and safe transportation option for service members and government civilians who are on official travel orders,” Sustainable Ozarks Partnership executive director Dorsey Newcomb said.

The Waynesville-St. Robert Regional Airport is located on Fort Leonard Wood and is one of two Army joint use airports in the country.

The airport is open to the general public for normal commercial travel and also provides general aviation services. More information about the airport can be found at www.flyflw.com.