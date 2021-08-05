Missouri Extension providing Private Pesticide applicator training

RDN REPORTS

University of Missouri Extension will offer two training options for farmers who wish to renew or obtain their private pesticide applicator license. In person training or a study guide are available for certification.

Individuals may attend the private pesticide applicator training to be held at the Phelps County Extension Office. The training will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sept. 7.

Please register online at https://extension.missouri.edu/events/private-pesticide-applicator-training-1628025765 or by calling the extension office at 573-458-6260.

Individuals may also obtain or renew their license by answering a 25-question study guide, completing the private pesticide applicator training certification form and returning both to the University of Missouri Extension office in person or by mailing it to the address listed on the study guide.

Individuals must own the Private Applicators Pesticide Manual.

Individuals who do not have the pesticide manual, can purchase one from the office or order online at: https://extension.missouri.edu/m87.

People's licenses will renew from the date of the training and will be good for five years.

The only requirements for the license are that the person be at least 18 years old and that they understand the license is for agricultural production and for private use.

University of Missouri Extension programs are open to all.