Church Briefs: Aug. 6

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

Redeemer Lutheran Church

Redeemer Lutheran Church worships Sunday, Aug. 8, at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. (Communion weekly). Join us as we continue a series, Road Trip: Summer Adventure, with the message: Wisconsin Dells (Psalm 139:7-18). Series description: Family vacations are filled with memories, seeing sights, eating delicious food, connecting deeper with family and friends, and learning lessons about yourself. Whether our destination is across the continent or the next town over, there is an adventure awaiting. What can the world teach us about God? Quite a bit! This summer we will travel to famous places around the globe to illustrate the eternal truths about following Jesus. Are you ready? Join us as we explore God’s Word in the world around us! Where will we go next.

Grow deeper in your relationship with God by attending Growth Group on Sunday, Aug. 8 at 9:45 a.m.

Two adult study explores: Philippians, Ezekiel, as well as KidZone (grades K-5), and Youth Group (grades 6-12). Board of Missions meet at 12 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 9, Board of Education meet at 4:30 p.m. and Church Council meets at 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 10, Boy Scouts meet at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 11, Men’s Study meet at 6:30 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 12, Women’s Bible Study at 6:30 p.m. (contact church for location).

Question? Contact the church office at (573)364-7071 or info@RedeemerRolla.org. Feel free visiting our website: RedeemerRolla.org and “like” us on Facebook at Facebook.com/RedeemerRolla to stay updated with the latest news! Looking for a church home? Come “GROW” with us at Redeemer.

Greentree Christian Church

Greentree Christian Church is holding “Golf For Our Kids” on Aug. 30.

This year’s proceeds will support the church’s local agency G.R.A.C.E for Christmas. When people register, it helps provide food and clothing, and Christmas gifts to kids and their families in the Rolla community.

Register at https://tinyurl.com/golf4ourkids.

Greentree Christian Church offers three services, including Sunday school, with a different musical style for each service.

Services are held at 8 a.m., 9:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Sunday and 10:45 a.m. online.

At the 9:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. service times, Greentree offers a wide variety of Sunday School classes, from topical studies to couples classes and everything in between.

Greentree Christian Church also offers classes for kids of all ages during the 9:15 a.m. service at 800 Greentree Road.

Call 573-364-2649 for more information or visit http://www.greentreerolla.org.