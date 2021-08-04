USDA Forest Service seeks partners in forest restoration

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

The United States Department of Agriculture Forest Service Eastern Region is accepting applications for the FY 2022 Landscape Scale Restoration competitive grant program.

The Landscape Scale Restoration competitive grants help the shared priority goals of the Forest Service, states and sovereign Tribal nations to protect and restore forested landscapes across jurisdictional boundaries.

Across the United States, it is estimated that tens of millions of acres of forests and watersheds need restoration.

At the same time, there is increasing demand for the resources and services that forested landscapes provide. These challenges call for improved collaboration and create an opportunity for the Forest Service to support partners performing priority work on non-federal forestlands.

Landscape Scale Restoration grants provide vital benefits to the American public.

They reduce risk of catastrophic wildfires, improve water quality, restore wildlife habitat, and mitigate damaging insect and disease infestation.

The grant program also provides an opportunity for the Forest Service to support projects that benefit underserved communities and the forests that they value.

The Eastern Region has distributed nearly $24 million in funding for Landscape Scale Restoration projects since 2016.

Interested applicants should discuss project ideas with their state forestry agency and familiarize themselves with the relevant State Forest Action Plan.

State forestry agencies, nonprofit organizations, universities, units of local government, and sovereign Tribal nations are eligible to submit applications.

All applications require state forester sponsorship except those submitted by tribes.

Visit the Landscape Scale Restoration website to learn more about the program and how to apply.

The Forest Service Eastern Region will host a webinar on Aug. 18 to go over the grant and application process.

Applications must be submitted through grants.gov by Nov. 6, with additional draft deadlines outlined on the Landscape Scale Restoration website.