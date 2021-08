RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

The Rolla Area Chamber of Commerce congratulated new member Odds and Ends Maintenance on their recent ribbon cutting.

Serving the Rolla area, they offer maintenance and construction solutions for all budgets.

Pictured are owners Chuck Bowers and Blake Draper along with Agusta Bowers and Carol Bowers.

Odds and Ends Maintenance can be contacted at 573-435-0414.