Meet two members of Missouri Department of Conservation’s new K-9 team at Powder Valley Nature Center

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

Pointer Tex and Lab Penny and their conservation agent partners will show off their unique canine abilities.

Sometimes, four legs are better than two. The Missouri Department of Conservation has just launched its all-new Canine Unit.

These four-legged “special agents” wear badges and have official law enforcement duties, just like their human conservation agent partners.

They’ll be using their special talents to help recover evidence, detect illegal or otherwise concealed wildlife, track violators, assist in search and rescue operations and public relations work.

The five dogs that form the new unit, all retriever and pointer breeds, are stationed throughout the state.

Two of these incredible canines, along with their human conservation agent handlers, will be making an appearance at Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center Friday, Aug. 6 from 7-8 p.m.

Visitors will get a chance to meet Cpl. Alan Lamb and his canine partner, pointer Tex, and Cpl. Don Clever, accompanied by lab Penny. They will explain and demonstrate how they help protect people and nature.

Thanks to noses up to 40 times more sensitive than a humans’ and other special talents, these dogs will expand the investigative abilities of MDC’s Protection Branch.

Participants will have the chance to see Tex and Penny show off their unique search and detect skills for the audience.

The program will be held outdoors in the fire-ring area, off of Broken Ridge Trail.

Participants should bring a lawn chair or blanket, and plan to be outdoors for the duration of the program.

This is a free event open to all ages. However, advanced online registration is required at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Zjf.

Powder Valley Nature Center is located at 11715 Cragwold Road in Kirkwood, near the intersection of I-270 and Interstate 44.

As this is an in-person activity, Missouri Department of Conservation asks all participants to observe current local social distancing and masking guidelines.

Bringing and wearing face coverings is encouraged when appropriate.

Program registrants should note that families now have the option to link their children’s accounts to their own which will streamline the program registration process.

Once a group account is set up, parents will be able to register their children to an event without having to logoff and login for each person.

This allows parents to register an entire family or select family members to an event at the same time.

Stay informed of Missouri Department of Conservation latest programs by going to the Missouri Department of Conservation St. Louis regional events page at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZP6.