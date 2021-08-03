Kappa Sigma Chapter at Missouri University of Science and Technology wins national award

RDN REPORTS

The Kappa Sigma chapter at Missouri University of Science and Technology has been awarded a Kappa Sigma Founders’ Award of Chapter Excellence as one of the fraternity’s top chapters in North America.

The Founders' Award of Chapter Excellence is the benchmark award in the Kappa Sigma Fraternity, recognizing outstanding Chapter management, achievement and program development in all areas of operation. Only 31 chapters received the Founders' Award of Chapter Excellence award within Kappa Sigma in 2021.

“Kappa Sigma is North America’s largest college social fraternity. We pledge more men and have more undergraduate members than any other fraternity, and we give more time in community service and more money to charitable causes than any other fraternity. Winning a Founders’ Award of Chapter Excellence means that our chapter at Missouri University of Science and Technology is not just one of the best chapters in Kappa Sigma, but is one of the best fraternity chapters on any college campus in North America,” said Worthy Grand Master Adam J. Merillat, president of Kappa Sigma’s International Board of Directors.

Kappa Sigma’s Beta-Chi Chapter at Missouri University of Science and Technology and its 92 members had the following achievements during its award-winning 2020-2021 academic year:

· The chapter engaged in more than 5,900 hours of community service.

· The chapter raised more than $22,200 for charitable causes.

· The chapter raised more than $1,400 for the Kappa Sigma Military Heroes Campaign, which is committed to supporting ongoing care for our military veterans and their families. More information is available at www.MilitaryHeroesCampaign.org.

· The chapter raised more than $3,600 for its Kappa Sigma Endowment Fund Chapter Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarships to chapter members based upon academic achievement, campus involvement and leadership within Kappa Sigma.

Kappa Sigma is the largest college social fraternity in the world with more than 200,000 living members, including over 17,000 undergraduates and 300 chapters and colonies located throughout the United States and Canada. Founded in 1869 at the University of Virginia, Kappa Sigma International Headquarters is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.