Rolla Downtown Farmers Market runs through October

The Downtown Rolla Farmers Market is still in full swing. The community-focused market provides fresh fruit, farm eggs, baked goods, meats, jam, other locally grown produce, body care products, and hand-made jewelry.

The Rolla Downtown Farmers Market is open for the summer season through October from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturdays and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays.

The Winter Market will begin in November, continuing through March on Saturdays only.

Bring the whole family. The market will be loaded with fresh produce at

901 N. Elm St.