Residents invited to a Fair to Remember at Rolla Lions Club Park

Residents are invited to an afternoon of fun for the whole family while fundraising for the Alzheimer’s Association, Aug. 14.

The St. James Race to end Alzheimer’s will be selling tickets for $1 at the Gazebo entrance of Rolla Lions Club Park to participate in fun games and activities from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

They will also be holding a silent auction of many items to bid on at the event. The Lions Den will be selling food and refreshments to accommodate lunches and snack needs.