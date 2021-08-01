Missouri Department of Conservation to hold several Discover Nature Fishing events in August

RDN REPORTS

Fishing is a great way to connect families with the outdoors. It’s a great tool to introduce children to healthier lifestyles and it’s a good activity for strengthening family bonds.

These are some of the many benefits of the Missouri Department of Conservation’s Discover Nature – Fishing program.

This program provides free lessons to help kids and families gain skills and confidence to enjoy fishing through a series of four instructional sessions:

• Lesson 1: Equipment, casting, proper fish handling

• Lesson 2: How to tie a knot and bait a hook

• Lesson 3: Five common Missouri fish – their anatomy, habitats and life cycles

• Lesson 4: Fishing with lures, fishing regulations

In August, interested families will have a chance to take Discover Nature – Fishing Classes at these south-central Missouri locations:

Aug. 4: 4:30-6:30 p.m., George O. White Nursery, 14027 Shafer Road, Licking, (Texas County), Lessons 1 and 2, register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/178638

Aug. 7: 4:30-7 p.m., George O. White Nursery, Lessons 3 and 4 (participants must take Lesson 1 before they can sign up for this session), register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/178639

Aug. 11: 4-7 p.m., Bray Conservation Area, 14220 CR 7000 (Bridge School Road), Rolla (Phelps County), Lessons 1 and 2, register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/178775

Aug. 13: 4-7 p.m., Bray Conservation Area, Lessons 3 and 4 (participants must take Lesson 1 before they can attend this session), register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/178778

Aug. 24: 4:30-6:30 p.m., Missouri Department of Conservation Ozark Regional Office, 551 Joe Jones Blvd., West Plains (Howell County), Lessons 1 and 2, register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/178779

Aug. 26: 4:30-6:30 p.m., Missouri Department of Conservation Ozark Regional Office, Lessons 3 and 4 (participants must take Lesson 1 before they can sign up for this session, register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/178780

Fishing equipment, bait, and lures will be provided for all programs. COVID-19 safety measures will be in place for all events.

These events are open to participants age 6 and up. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Each participant must register for this program individually.

Participants will be asked to social distance during the events.

People should wear clothing suitable for outdoor and water activities. It is recommended that people bring sunglasses, a water bottle, and sunscreen. All of the above-listed events will feature hands-on, catch-and-release fishing opportunities. Adults who do not wish to fish must accompany their children at all times.

Program registrants should note that families now have the option to link their children’s accounts to their own, which will streamline the program registration process. Once a group account is set up, parents will be able to register their children to an event without having to log-off or log-in for each person. This allows parents to register an entire family or select family members to an event at the same time.

People can get more information about these programs by e-mailing MDC Community Education Assistant Lu Ann Conway at LuAnn.Conway@mdc.mo.gov. Information about other upcoming Discover Nature Fishing classes can be found at mdc.mo.gov.