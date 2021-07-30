University of Missouri offering online Master Gardener training

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

University of Missouri with local Master Gardeners will hold an online Core Course, initial training to be a Missouri Master Gardener volunteer.

Classes are Aug. 23 through December 2021. There also is an in-person option in Lebanon.

Using researched information, Master Gardener volunteers then extend university knowledge to their area.

Some attend local monthly Master Gardener meetings.

Local clubs are in Rolla and Waynesville.

Designed for beginner and advanced gardeners, both the online or in-person course offers 14 topics, specific to Missouri conditions.

Online speakers are university professors and other experts.

Tuition includes 14 classes, an introduction to faculty and local gardeners, the Core Manual, and other materials.

Speakers cover soils, plant propagation, vegetables, fruits, flowers, lawns, trees and ornamentals, insects, diseases and more.

To become a full Master Gardener, 30 hours of volunteer work will follow in the student's county of choice.

Some help in a Master Gardener demo garden, present to small groups, volunteer for a club event, answer online questions, or teach neighbors more specific gardening.

Enroll before Aug. 13 by visiting extension.missouri.edu/courses and click on Master Gardener Core Training.

For more information or for the in-person course, visit entension.missouri.edu/locations and select that county; click on Master Gardener or phone that county office.