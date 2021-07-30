Culvert pipe replacement begins on Route 68 in Phelps, Dent counties

RDN REPORTS

As part of an ongoing improvement project taking place on Missouri Route 68 in Dent and Phelps Counties, crews plan to close a section of Route 68 next week.

A contractor working for the Missouri Department of Transportation will close Route 68 at the intersection of Route 8 south of St. James on Monday, in order to replace a box culvert and culvert pipes at that location.

The Missouri Department of Transportation will have the road closed through Aug. 14.

Motorists will need to find alternate routes. Signs will be in place to alert travelers of the closure.

This work is weather permitting and could be delayed.

For more information and updates about this project or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/modot-central-district.