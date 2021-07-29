Veterans, active military honored at the 2021 Missouri State Fair

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

Join in celebrating the men and women who have served or are serving the amazing country at the daily Military Flag Retreat Ceremony, sponsored by Capital Materials, Retrieving Freedom, Inc. and Starline Brass.

A total of eleven veterans/active duty service members from Missouri were selected from nominations received across the state to be honored in a Military Flag Retreat ceremony.

This event will take place daily at the Missouri State Fair near the Centennial Entrance.

The following individuals will be honored at the Fair this year:

5 p.m., Aug. 12 – Donald L. Barbour; Sedalia (Army National Guard/Reserves - Private)

6 p.m., Aug. 13 – Donald Klein; Smithton (Army - Sergeant)

6 p.m., Aug. 14 – Jim Gaertner; Sedalia (Army - Sergeant)

6 p.m., Aug. 15 – John Cover, Sr.; Sedalia (Navy - Petty Officer)

6 p.m., Aug. 16 – John Morlock; Eldon (Army - Staff Sergeant)

6 p.m., Aug. 17 – David Dickey; St. Louis (Coast Guard - Lt. Commander)

7 p.m., Aug. 18 – Jack Sandwith; Slater (Army)

6 p.m., Aug. 19 – Burt Ewing; Lee’s Summit (Air Force - Lt. Colonel)

6 p.m., Aug. 20 – Marilyn Villegas; Odessa (Air Force - Senior Airman)

6 p.m., Aug. 21 – Michael H. Pollard; Turney (Army - Sergeant)

5 p.m., Aug. 22 – Bill Martensen; Syracuse (Army - Private)

Come on out, Aug 12-22, to honor these amazing veterans and active military members during Our Missouri Celebration at the 2021 Missouri State Fair.