Powder Valley Nature Center will host Tex, one member of the MDC K-9 Team
RDN REPORTS
rdnnews@gmail.com
Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center will hold an in-person event where residents can meet one of center’s newest team members.
K-9 Tex and his handler, Missouri Department of Conservation Agent Corporal Alan Lamb will explain and demonstrate how they protect people and nature, 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 6.
Tex will also show off his amazing scent skills as he performs various activities.
The program will be held in the fire-ring area, off of Broken Ridge Trail. Bring a camp chair or blanket, and plan to be outdoors for the duration of the program.
All ages are welcome.
Register now at: https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Zjf