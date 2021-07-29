Powder Valley Nature Center will host Tex, one member of the MDC K-9 Team

RDN REPORTS

Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center will hold an in-person event where residents can meet one of center’s newest team members.

K-9 Tex and his handler, Missouri Department of Conservation Agent Corporal Alan Lamb will explain and demonstrate how they protect people and nature, 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 6.

Tex will also show off his amazing scent skills as he performs various activities.

The program will be held in the fire-ring area, off of Broken Ridge Trail. Bring a camp chair or blanket, and plan to be outdoors for the duration of the program.

All ages are welcome.

Register now at: https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Zjf