Rolla Floricuture Club: August Yard of the Month 2021

Rolla Floriculture Club

Rolla Floriculture Club is happy to showcase the yard of Luana and Curt Poling for August. They have resided at 49 Gregory for two and a half years.

This is surprising since they have very established Black-Eyed Susans and coneflowers. These treasures they brought with them from their previous yard. Luana also brought a visitor from her previous neighbor’s yard, purple Basil, which she matched that color to paint her shutters.

Luana and Curt are a team in the yard. Curt using his meticulous eye on placement of plants and his artistic abilities to build the structures like garden beds, including an herb garden and porches with built in garden boxes. Luana picks out the plants to try in their new gardens. She has an eye for color and texture. Luana learned about gardening from her father, the organic gardener and her mother who loved all flowers. You are also captivated by the whimsical in both of them. The garden gate which Curt built for the dogs, Sanford and Gypsy, will put a smile on your face.

Luana learned some neat garden tips from her father. Since their yard backs to a part of the Lion’s Club woods, they get deer, raccoons and other garden foes. Luana was taught and respects nature so her tips from her Dad have come in handy. She uses human hair (which she gets from a salon) puts in nylons and places around plants. The smell of human hair keeps the deer away. She also uses the tip of throwing blood meal throughout the beds to add nitrogen.

Both Curt and Luana are learning about their new yard. They have plans for a new bed that will be for vegetables and another fun gate for their dogs. They are enjoying their new home and will be a place that I will drive by often to see.