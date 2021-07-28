MDC offers forest and wildlife management workshop in Portland, Sept. 11

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

The Missouri Department of Conservation, in partnership with the Missouri Grouse Chapter of the Quail & Upland Wildlife Federation will offer a forest and wildlife management workshop for landowners and natural resource managers in Callaway County on Sept. 11.

This workshop will give landowners and property managers a better understanding of forest and wildlife management on their own properties. Staff will present detailed information on topics including tick diseases, prescribed burning, invasive species management, timber harvest, stream management, tree pruning, Missouri Department of Conservation's ruffed grouse translocation project, and other specific management practices.

This free workshop will take place 8:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 11, on private property in Callaway County. QUWF will provide lunch for all registered participants. Preregistration is required no later than Sept. 8 at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/178833.

To help ensure public health and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, Missouri Department of Conservation asks all participants to observe current, local guidelines regarding physical distancing and masking. Missouri Department of Conservation encourages participants to bring and wear face coverings when appropriate.

Active woodland management encourages healthy growth of valuable timber, and it creates more suitable habitat for a greater number and wider variety of wildlife species. Land management decisions can have long-lasting effects on Missouri’s conservation heritage and provide real returns to landowners and local communities for generations to come.

To learn more about this free workshop, contact Missouri Department of Conservation Private Lands Conservationist Jordon Beshears at 573-564-2262, ext. 110, or by email at Jordon.Beshears@mdc.mo.gov.