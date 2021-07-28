All roads lead to the present in Missouri Bicentennial Edition Map

RDN REPORTS

The Bicentennial Edition of the Official Missouri Highway Map celebrates 200 years of travel in the Show-Me State.

Members of the community can pick up a free copy Aug. 12- 22 at the Highway Gardens Expo Center at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia or contact the Missouri Department of Conservation’s Southwest District at 417-895-7600 or visit www.modot.org/southwest.

“More than a million people have requested or picked up a printed Missouri highway map over the past two years,” Missouri Department of Transportation Director of Transportation Planning, Eric Curtit. “We print 1.3 million maps every two years. While many travelers rely on their smartphones or other GPS systems to get around, a lot of people don’t have these options.”

Among other advantages, the paper map allows motorists to plan their route without having to worry about cellphone coverage or data drops, Curtit said.

The Bicentennial Edition souvenir map features a brief history of travel in Missouri, beginning before the state was ratified on Aug. 10, 1821, through frontier days and into the state’s modern era with 33,830 miles of state-maintained routes, 4,800 miles of railroad tracks, 1,380 miles of Interstate highways, 125 public-use airports and 15 public ports.

The map is also great for locating public-use airports, hospitals, colleges and universities, national forests, state parks and conservation areas.

People who can’t make it to the fair, can order a state map by calling 1-888-275-6636 or request a map online at modot.org/official-state-highway-map.

Interesting facts about the map

There are more than 4,000 highway shields and 1,500 towns shown on the front of the current map. More than 60 separate features are shown in the new map.

Data sources for the map’s many features include the Missouri Department of Transportation, several Missouri state departments and various other agencies, including: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the USGS National Map, Environmental Sciences Research Institute and the Missouri Spatial Data Information Service.