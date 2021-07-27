Missouri Department of Conservation invites families to frogging clinic at Blind Pony Fish Hatchery

RDN REPORTS

Frog gigging, or frogging, is a great way to enjoy Missouri’s fish, forest and wildlife resources while also putting food on the table the whole family can enjoy.

The Missouri Department of Conservation invites families to discover nature at a frog gigging clinic 8–11 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 6, at Blind Pony Fish Hatchery.

The clinic is free and open to youth ages 5–15 and their parent or adult mentors, but online preregistration is required at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/178489.

Participants will learn the basics of frog gigging safety, equipment, identification and regulations.

Before the sun goes down, staff will cook some frog legs for participants to taste. Then, the lucky frog giggers will have the opportunity to put their knowledge to the test and go frogging with the help of Missouri Department of Conservation staff.

Participants will also learn how to clean their catch to take home and cook.

“Catching frogs can be a challenge enjoyed by the whole family,” said Conservation Agent Chase Wright. “If all goes right, frog legs are the reward that awaits the taker after a successful night of frogging.”

Frogs may be harvested with either fishing or hunting permits, as long as the method matches the permit.

With a fishing permit, frogs may be harvested by hand, hand net, atlatl, gig, bow, trotline, throw line, limb line, bank line, jug line, snagging, snaring, grabbing or pole and line during frog season.

With a hunting permit, frogs may be harvested using .22-caliber or smaller rimfire rifle or pistol, pellet gun, bow, crossbow, atlatl or by hand or hand net.

This year’s frog season began at sunset on June 30 and will continue through Oct. 31.

Daily limit is eight bullfrogs or green frogs and 16 in possession.

Children under the age of 16 and resident adults over 65 are not required to have a permit.

To learn more about this free clinic, contact Agent Wright at 660-641-3345 or by email at Chase.Wright@mdc.mo.gov.

Blind Pony Fish Hatchery is located at 16285 BP Hatchery Drive. From Sweet Springs at Interstate-70, go north one mile on Highway 127, then east 6.5 miles on Route ZZ.

Discover Nature – Families programs are designed to help adults and children explore nature and master outdoor skills together. To learn about other Discover Nature programs, visit mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/events.