Katy Trail 2021 Bicentennial ride canceled due to recent flooding

Due to the widespread damage caused by flooding that occurred along the Missouri River in July, Missouri State Parks has made the difficult decision to cancel the 2021 Bicentennial Katy Trail Ride set for Aug. 7.

Approximately 100 miles of Katy Trail State Park were damaged by recent flooding, including washouts, bridge damage, downed trees, debris, silt accumulation and inconsistent trail surfacing, according to Missouri State Parks.

The Missouri State Parks team is and has been working on repair daily; however, additional time is needed to restore the trail to provide a safe and enjoyable experience for visitors.

For more information, visit mostateparks.com/page/90626/2021-bicentennial-ride, email katytrailride@dnr.mo.gov or call Missouri State Parks toll-free at 800-334-6946.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.