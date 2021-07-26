South Central Regional Veterans Group raising funds for Veterans Memorial Park

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

The South Central Regional Veterans Group will have a table all three days at the Phelps County Fair to help raise money for the Veterans Memorial Park.

The area veterans' group is seeking donations from local businesses and working diligently to raise money with upcoming fundraisers to help finish the group’s last project at the Veterans Memorial Park in Rolla.

South Central Regional Veterans Group Chair Glenn Gibson said there are several ways residents can help. Community members can purchase a raffle ticket for a Henry 22 Vietnam Commemorative Long Rifle, honor a veteran with a “Flag of Honor,” sponsor a bench where the new pavilion will go or make a straight donation.

“We are trying hard to raise the money and get this pavilion built before we lose any more members of the local Korean War Veterans Association. This is the organization that is credited with getting the whole Veterans Memorial Park started,” Gibson said.

Residents can currently honor veterans for Veterans Day by helping the South Central Regional Veterans Group fill the Veterans Memorial Park in Rolla with flags.

For $5 per flag, residents can have an 18-by-12-inch flag with the honoree's name on the staff placed at the Veterans Memorial Park for Veterans Day.

Residents can purchase flags online or send payment for the flags by Nov. 3, including the honoree’s name and branch to SCRVG, P.O. Box 1691, Rolla, MO 65402.

The South Central Regional Veterans Group is also raffling off a Henry 22 Limited Edition Vietnam Commemorative Long Rifle, as well as holding its Everyday Heroes at the Park event on Nov. 6.

The veterans' group will hold the drawing for the Henry 22 Long Rifle on Nov. 6.

Residents can purchase one raffle ticket for $5 or three tickets for $10.

The rifle can be seen at the Pawn Center on Highway 72. The winner must meet all legal requirements for owning a firearm and will be responsible for the cost of shipping if needed.

Individuals can purchase tickets on the South Central Regional Veterans Group website www.rollascrvg.org or residents can contact Glenn Gibson at 573-528-6761.