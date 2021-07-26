Save the Date: Upcoming Phelps County Events

RDN REPORTS

Birds of Prey with Wonders of Wildlife

When & Where: Wednesday, July 28, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Rolla Public Library. Come learn about Birds of Prey with Wonders of Wildlife. Meet five of their birds in person and learn about what makes these amazing creatures so unique.

Community Dental Day

When & Where: Thursday, July 29, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Parish. There will be free dental screenings. This event is open to the community and no appointment is required. For more information, call Amanda at Your Community Health Center 573-426-6734.

Little Shop of Horrors

When & Where: Thursday, July 29, 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Ozark Actors Theatre, 701 N. Cedar St., in Rolla. A deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood Sci-fi smash musical, Little Shop of Horrors has devoured the hearts of theatre goers for over 30 years. Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Beauty and The Beast and Aladdin) are the creative geniuses behind what has become one of the most popular shows in the world.

Beer, Pizza and a Movie in the Gardens

When & Where: Thursday, July 29, 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., at The Gardens, 551 State Route B, in St. James. Seating is limited so come early and grab some pizza and pints. Public House will be open late this evening with the kitchen remaining open until 9:30 p.m. This is a free to attend event and kids are welcome. Please no, outside food or drink is allowed, but residents may purchase wine from the St. James Winery Tasting Room and bring it in The Gardens. Check out the full 2021 lineup: Raiders of the Lost Ark, July 29, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Aug. 26 and Wayne’s World, Sept. 30.

Pups and Pints

When & Where: Friday, July 30, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Meramec Vineyards Winery, 600 State Route B, in St. James. Bring your pooch and friends out to support the Pups & Pints charity of the month. Every Friday, bring your pup out to support local charities. Purchase a meal and bring your dog, and Meramec Vineyards Winery will also give you a free Pint glass from Missouri breweries. May: Loving Paws - Crocker, June: Cuba Animal Shelter, July: Phelps County Animal Rescue, August: Animal Rescue Clinic and September: Waynesville Animal Shelter.

Phelps County Fair

When & Where: Thursday, Aug. 5 - Saturday, Aug. 7, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., at Phelps County Fairgrounds, Highway 63 South Rolla. To view the schedule of events and details, visit phelpscountyfair.com.

Summer Explosives Camp

When & Where: Sunday, Aug. 8, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Missouri University of Science and Technology, in Rolla. The Summer Explosives Camp is the first and best camp of its kind. The camp provides a unique opportunity for a hands-on learning experience with explosives.

Bicentennial Ice Cream Social

When & Where: Tuesday, Aug. 10, 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., in Downtown Rolla on Pine Street. Celebrate Missouri’s milestones with free ice cream. Join the community as they celebrate the 200th anniversary of Missouri’s statehood during a statewide ice cream social. The first 1,000 people will receive one free ice cream or cold treat from Snowie Shaved Ice, Soda and Scoops on Route 66, South Central Creamery or Sweet Stop Ice Cream. Stick around and grab a bite to eat at one of the local food trucks and enjoy music by Rolla-native Justyn Moreland. This event will be held at the corner of Pine and 11th streets in Rolla.

Phelps County Back-to-School Resource Fair

When & Where: Wednesday, Aug. 11, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., at Rolla Lions Club Park, Mercy Health and Your Community Health Center are proud to be partnering for this year’s Phelps County Back to School Resource Fair. This year’s fair will be held Aug. 11 at the Lion’s Club Den. Come join residents for a fun filled afternoon of face paintings, hot dogs, dental and medical information and free school supplies.

A Fair to Remember

When & Where: Saturday, Aug. 14, at Rolla Lions Club Park, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Rolla Lions Club Park. Come join the community for an afternoon of fun for the whole family while fundraising for the Alzheimer’s Association. The St. James Race to End Alzheimers will be selling tickets for $1 a piece at the Gazebo entrance of Lions Club park to participate in fun games and activities. They will also be holding a silent auction of many items to bid on at the event. The Lions Den will be selling food and refreshments to accommodate your lunch and snack needs.

Cruise Night

When & Where: Saturday, Aug. 14, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Big Lots Parking Lot, 1001 S. Bishop Ave.. The Rolla Cruisin’ Committee is having their Cruise Night. For more information, contact Jim Larson at 573-364-0865.

Your Community Health Center Back-to-School

When & Where: Friday, Aug. 20, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 1081 E. 18th St., in Rolla. As back-to-school approaches, its important to get your child’s yearly checkup. Your Community Health Center will be offering free well-child checks, dental screenings immunizations and sports physicals to get your child ready for school.

National Kidney Foundation: Rolla Walk-A-Thon

When & Where: Saturday, Aug. 21, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Phelps County Fairgrounds on Highway 63 South, in Rolla, the National Kidney Foundation is hosting the first annual Rolla Walk-A-Thon at the Phelps County Fairgrounds on Aug. 21. There will be a cornhole tournament as well as a horseshoe tournament. For more information, please contact Mara at 573-201-0325.

Virtual Public House Trivia

When & Where: Every Monday at 6:30 p.m. join Public House for great beer, food and trivia at the Public House, 600 N. Rolla St. It’s free to play and community members can win Public House gift certificates.

Crush Festival

When & Where: Saturday, Aug. 21, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., at St. James Winery, 540 State Route B, in St. James. Celebrate the beginning of the St. James Winery grape harvest at the 2021 Crush Festival in The Gardens. Stomp grapes, listen to live music, watch a cooperage demo and relax with great wine and craft beet all in The Gardens. This is an outdoor space located between St. James Winery and Public House Brewing Company: St. James. This is a rain or shine event. Schedule: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Grape Stomp, 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. – Live Music by Justyn Moreland, 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. – Cooperage Demo 3 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. – Live Music by Mark Moebeck, 5:30 p.m. – Food Demo, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. – Live Music by The Velvet Bricks. Shrimp Boil. (Times and tickets available soon) This is a kid and pet-friendly event.