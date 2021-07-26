Missouri 365: This Day in State History, New Book Provides a Daily Calendar of Historic Missouri Events, People & Places

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

Reedy Press is pleased to announce the release of the new book, Missouri 365: This Day in State History, in time for the Missouri bicentennial celebration.

Missouri seems to be in the national headlines every week. Sometimes it’s controversial stories, and other times it’s unusual newsworthy happenings, which is exactly what the new book Missouri 365 is about.

Author and news anchor John Brown puts all the newsworthy events of Missouri’s history at the reader's fingertips in this must-have compilation of the who’s who and the what’s what of the Show-Me State. Missouri history buffs will want Missouri 365 in their collection.

Examples include events that changed the world, like Missouri’s only president making the decision to drop the atomic bombs to end World War II.

Other stories follow events important to popular culture such as the Streetcar Series, where both St. Louis professional baseball teams had home-field advantage.

Historic connections to current events are covered from the massive impact of the Spanish Flu in 1918 to Missouri’s first reported case of COVID-19 in 2020.

Each day of the book's calendar is full of stories that will amaze readers and keep them turning the page to see what happens next. There will be stories everyone remembers, some that have been forgotten, and others people didn't know happened in Missouri.

As a reporter, author John Brown approached this book by looking for the top story of every day of the year in the state of Missouri. And Missouri 365 runs the gamut.

The new book is available wherever books are sold.