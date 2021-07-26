Meramec Hills Master Naturalist Chapter holding free family fishing event

Young anglers and their families will have opportunities to ring in the school year with a catch-and-release fishing event in Phelps County.

From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., the Missouri Department of Conservation and the Meramec Hills Master Naturalist Chapter will host a back-to-school fishing event at the Bray Conservation Area, located in Phelps County near Rolla 14220 County Road 7000.

The catch-and-release only event is for elementary school to high school students and their families.

People can register for this event at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/178866

“The Missouri Department of Conservation is very education-minded,” Missouri Department of Conservation Educator Dwight Warnke said. “We work with schools all across the state to help them use concepts of nature in the classroom through the Discover Nature Schools program. Education and nature go hand-in-hand.”

During the Aug. 9 event, Missouri Department of Conservation staff and master naturalists will provide information about fish identification, native plants and how people can connect with nature.

COVID-19 safety measures will be in place, including family units staying six feet apart from other family units and the Missouri Department of Conservation suggests that all participants wear masks.

Community members can obtain more information about this event by calling the Missouri Department of Conservation’s Rolla Office at 573-368-2225 or by e-mailing Dwight.Warnke@mdc.mo.gov.

Staff at Missouri Department of Conservation facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. Individuals can find a listing of these programs at mdc.mo.gov/events.

Bray Conservation Area is a 1.9 mile moderately trafficked loop trail, where residents can enjoy hiking, walking, trail running and nature trips.