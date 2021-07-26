Discover nature with Department of Conservation at Missouri State Fair

RDN REPORTS

Discover nature with the Missouri Department of Conservation at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia Aug. 12-22.

Visit the Missouri Department of Conservation building from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. to see live fish and learn about great ways to spend time in nature.

Learn about and see displays of native plants that help butterflies and other important pollinators. Individuals can ask staff conservation-related questions, get educational materials and have fun.

Fairgoers can also take part in the Missouri Department of Conservation’s first “Agents of Discovery” State Fair mission. Agents of Discovery is a new mobile gaming app that uses augmented reality to help connect people to nature.

Download the State Fair mission and earn a special badge for exploring nature in and around the Missouri Department of Conservation building.

Agents of Discovery is available for download through the App Store for Apple products or Google Play for Android devices. For more information on Agents of Discovery, visit discovertheforest.org/activities/agents-of-discovery.

Visit the fair Aug. 13 for Missouri Department of Conservation Day — a full day of fun and excitement sponsored by the Missouri Department of Conservation. Special demonstrations on Aug. 13 will feature MDC’s new canine unit of specially trained dogs that assist conservation agents with tracking, evidence recovery, search and rescue, wildlife detection and more.

Learn about invasive plants and animals on Aug. 13 next door to the Department of Conservation outdoor pavilion at the Missouri Department of Transportation Highway Gardens.

The event will include displays and activities on invasive plants and animals and how they harm native species and habitats, as well as Missouri’s agricultural, roadsides and our backyards.

Help stop the invasion by joining the fight and learning what residents can do to help eliminate these unwanted invaders.

The Missouri Department of Conservation will also pay tribute to Missouri’s bicentennial on Aug. 16 and Aug. 17 when members of the Muskrat Society will be in period dress to interpret the fur trade of the 1820s-1840s, including a 30-foot half-scale keel boat on display.

Enjoy these free conservation-related programs at MDC’s outdoor pavilion:

• LIVE RAPTORS: See a live eagle and other birds of prey at the Raptors of Missouri presentation with Dickerson Park Zoo Aug. 12 and Aug. 21 at 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 4 p.m.

• CONSERVATION CANINE UNITS: Meet the canines who are specially trained for conservation work on Aug. 13 at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

• OGT TRAILER: Visit MDC’s Operation Game Thief trailer all day Aug. 14 and 15.

• MUSKRAT SOCIETY: Go back in time to the days of fur trading along the Missouri River, all day on Aug. 16 and Aug 17.

• BE BEAR AWARE: Learn about black bears in Missouri and how to Be Bear Aware Aug. 18 at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

• MUSHROOM ID: Learn about Missouri mushrooms Aug. 19 at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

• HISTORIC SAWMILL: See a scale model working sawmill Aug. 20 at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Learn more about MDC programs, events, and other offerings at mdc.mo.gov.