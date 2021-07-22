Fort Leonard Wood Commissary set to offer online ordering, curbside pickup option

Brian Hill

Fort Leonard Wood

The Fort Leonard Wood Commissary will begin offering what’s called the Commissary CLICK2GO online ordering and curbside pickup option starting July 26.

According to Store Director Rachelle Davidson, customers here will soon be able to purchase their groceries without leaving their vehicle.

“This service really speaks to the needs of our customers, who can now plan, order and pay for their purchases on-line and then just drive to the store to get them without having to get out of their vehicle,” Davidson said.

Customers use a computer or mobile device to make their orders online, where they select from commissary products offered based on the store’s stock assortment, Davidson said. After products are selected, the shopper selects a pickup time and pays for their order.

At their appointed time they park in designated parking spaces where commissary workers bring their groceries. Customers may also tie-in their rewards card, so available coupons can be used and they automatically come off when payment is finalized.

Additional features of Commissary CLICK2GO include:

— navigation and search functions to help customers plan healthier meals;

— enhanced product information;

— recipe features;

— featured sales and promotions;

— an upgraded, mobile-friendly experience, to include order history for ease in re-ordering;

— and no service fees for a limited time.

Davidson said unfortunately, WIC transactions may not be completed online at this time, and, for now, the Commissary CLICK2GO does not accept the Military Star Card or paper coupons.

According to Bill Moore, director and CEO of the Defense Commissary Agency, online ordering and curbside delivery services are being expanded to all stateside commissaries by the end of the year, and to overseas stores soon thereafter.

“We’ve learned a lot about what our customers want,” Moore said. “We’ve made tremendous service and user-interface improvements that customers expect in today’s retail environment. We’re going to deliver this great service to all commissaries as quickly as possible.”

Moore said this new option builds on the vital commissary benefits DeCA delivers for the military community and their families.

“We deliver the savings but we have to improve on convenience and Commissary CLICK2GO does just that,” he added. “With it, patrons near and far can plan, order and pay for their purchases on-line and simply swing by the store to get them. It makes the commissary worth the trip and I envision it will enable us to eventually offer delivery – where our patrons can enjoy their hard-earned benefit from the comfort of their homes or barracks.”

Davidson said more information on Commissary CLICK2GO can be found at www.commissaries.com, with dedicated sections such as, “How CLICK2GO Works.”

First-time customers will need to create an account.

“I encourage all our shoppers to access the Commissary CLICK2GO page on commissaries.com to learn more about it,” Davidson said.