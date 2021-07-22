Community Blood Center of the Ozarks holding Rolla blood drive

RDN REPORTS

The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is holding a community blood drive in Rolla from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17 at First Baptist Church Ministry Center, 801 N. Cedar St.

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks follows current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations regarding masks.

Appointments are strongly encouraged to manage donor flow. To schedule an appointment call 417-227-5006 or go to www.cbco.org/donate-blood.

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is the exclusive provider of blood to all area hospitals.

Photo identification is required. Residents should eat well and drink plenty of fluids prior to the blood drive.