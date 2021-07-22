Celebrate St. James Winery grape harvest at Crush Festival
RDN REPORTS
Celebrate the beginning of the St. James Winery grape harvest at the 2021 Crush Festival from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, in The Gardens.
Residents can stomp grapes, listen to live music, watch a cooperage demo and relax with great wine and craft beet all in The Gardens, 501 State Route B
There is an outdoor space located between St. James Winery and Public House Brewing Company in St. James.
This is a rain or shine event.
The Schedule:
- Grape Stomp from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Live music by Justyn Moreland from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
- Cooperage Demo from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Live Music by Mark Moebeck from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Good demo at 5:30 p.m.
- Live music by The Velvet Bricks from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.