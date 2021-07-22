ABLE Senior Center August events

RDN REPORTS

Here is ABLE Senior Center’s schedule of events for August:

— Cards and games for seniors at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, Aug. 11, Aug. 18, Aug. 25 at Holloway House.

— Chair yoga light exercise at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, Aug. 11, Aug. 18 and Aug. 25 at Holloway House. There is no charge to attend for members, and a small fee for non-members.

— Birthday part for seniors at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11 at Holloway House.

— Bingo for seniors at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25 at Holloway House. There is no charge to attend and prizes will be awarded to winners.

— Senior lunch drive-through at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 19 at Phelps Health Hospital, in the east parking lot at the corner of Powell and W. 11th streets.

— Senior lunch drive-through at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 26 at Rolla Nazarene Church, 1901 E. 10th St. Reservations are necessary 364-4357.