Missouri Department of Conservation Dalton Range program to focus on elk hunting

Getting drawn for an elk hunt either in Missouri or in another state is a rare outdoors experience for many people.

Harvesting an elk makes this unique hunting opportunity even more memorable, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Whether you’re headed to a western state for an elk hunt or you were lucky enough to be drawn to hunt elk in Missouri this fall, you can get helpful hunting tips on Sunday at the Missouri Department of Conservation program “Learning to Hunt: Elk Hunting.”

The free program will be from 6-8 p.m. at Missouri Department of Conservation's Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center.

The Dalton Range is located near Ash Grove at 4897 N. Greene County Farm Road 61.

At this program, Missouri Department of Conservation Outdoor Education Center Specialist Keith DeBow will discuss elk habits, habitat, hunting strategies, safety, equipment and game care. COVID-19 procedures will be in place during this workshop.

This program is for all ages. People can register for this event at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/178563

To get more information on this program or other range events, call the Andy Dalton Range at 417-742-4361 or e-mail daltonrange@mdc.mo.gov.

Staff at Missouri Department of Conservation facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.