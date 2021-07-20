Brewer Science Milestone Anniversary supports World Bird Sanctuary.

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

Brewer Science, a global leader in the microelectronics and smart devices industries, announces a meaningful contribution supporting the World Bird Sanctuary.

The love of wild birds comes as no surprise to those familiar with Brewer Science, and the Brewer family – as every conference room at the Rolla headquarters is named after a wild bird, the Brewer Science logo features a red-tailed hawk, and even the company’s trademarked tagline, “Where Innovation Takes Flight” exemplifies its love for birds.

With the company’s celebration of 40 Years of Innovation, Brewer Science wanted to make a meaningful donation to the World Bird Sanctuary.

Brewer Science has a great appreciation for the World Bird Sanctuary and a long-standing relationship with them, including past donations of sponsoring hawks and even Paula Brewer releasing a rehabilitated Red Tail Hawk back into the wild in 2014.

Being a private, non-profit organization, the World Bird Sanctuary does not receive any county, state or federal funding, and relies solely on fundraising to keep operations going.

Historically, the park has never charged admission. In 2020, the park had to initiate an $8 entrance donation to keep operations going; however, without an entrance building, volunteers greeting entrants to the park were standing out in the weather with just a tent and a table.

Brewer Science donated the funds to build a kiosk entrance into the World Bird Sanctuary, which not only provides aesthetic appeal into the entrance of the park, but keeps the volunteers safe and comfortable when greeting visitors into the sanctuary.

“We are excited to help our community partners at the World Bird Sanctuary with their mission. Their organization is close to our hearts, and we admire what they do. It’s a great way to celebrate Brewer Science’s 40th Anniversary marking our entrance into the semiconductor industry, by providing the Wild Bird Sanctuary with an entrance into their park,” Founder and CEO of Brewer Science Terry Brewer said.

Brewer Science is deeply committed to making its local communities a better place to live and work. It is continually involved in supporting multiple youth, charitable, social service, academic and arts and athletic organizations.

Learn more about Brewer Science community giving at https://www.brewerscience.com/about-us/community-giving.