Area regional arts council: Pure Enjoyment In-Person Art Exhibit, Opening Reception

Brewer Science, in cooperation with the Springfield Regional Arts Council, will be hosting an in-person “Pure Enjoyment” art exhibit and opening reception at the Creamery Arts Center in Springfield.

The art exhibit will be on display starting Oct. 1 running through Oct. 29.

The in-person opening reception will be held opening night from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. of the art exhibit, Oct. 1.

The reception will be their chance to view the art in-person as well as visit with some of the artists.

The in-person art exhibit will be in addition to the virtual art exhibit previously announced. Artwork for both the in-person and virtual exhibits are using the same online submissions system, EntryThingy.

The in-person art exhibit will feature 50 pieces of original art or photography and Denene Taliaferro will be the 2021 juror.

Instructions and Requirements:

• Entries can be submitted beginning July 8 – Sept. 1 at the following web location for both the virtual and in-person art exhibits:https://www.entrythingy.com/d=brewerscience.com#show=8072

• “Pure Enjoyment” art show is open to artist of every age.

• Categories: Photographs and Paintings.

• Artists can submit up to three pieces of original artwork.

• Images need to be clear, in focus and oriented correctly.

• Entries can be for sale but is not required to be for sale to participate.

• Entries need to be in jpg, png, or gif format.

• Entries must be entirely the work of the entrant.

• There is no size limit for submitted artwork.

• Only the artwork should show in the photo.

• Artist should have all the rights for publishing the artworks both domestically and internationally.

• Entries must not be copies or derivatives based in any way on other copyrighted or published paintings, photographs or other artistic work.

• No work will be accepted that has previously been exhibited at SRAC/Creamery or Pure Enjoyment art show.

• All artwork submitted must be for sale. There is no entry fee; however, a 25% commission will be collected on all artworks sold during the exhibit. Individuals should remember to account for this commission in their selling price. The Springfield Regional Arts Council will accept payments for sold artwork made out to SRAC; Springfield Regional Arts Council will then write a check to the artist for the purchase price less the 25% commission. Pick-up only of sold artwork is offered by the Springfield Regional Arts Council. If necessary, shipping or delivery must be arranged and paid for by the purchaser or may be negotiable between the purchaser and the artist.

• Artists will be contacted by Sept. 12 if his or her art has been chosen for the in-person exhibit.

• Artwork is required to be available on-site at the Creamery beginning Sept. 24 – Oct. 29. Unsold artwork can be picked up at the end of the show, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Oct. 29. Please contact Tracy Jenkins at 573-364-0444, ext. 1427 if other arrangements are necessary.

• Liability: The Springfield Regional Arts Council will be liable for any loss or damage to the works while they are on display at The Creamery up to the amount of the sale price. Liability shall not exceed the maximum stipulated in the Springfield Regional Arts Council’s insurance policy.

Contact Tracy Jenkins at tjenkins@brewerscience.com for more information.