Department of Conservation partners with Missouri University Extension to offer pasture walk July 20 in Sedalia

RDN REPORTS

Participants can see six native warm-season grass establishments and learn about their productivity and management.

The Missouri Department of Conservation is partnering with University of Missouri Extension to offer a native warm-season grass pasture walk July 20 at State Fair Community College in Sedalia.

During the pasture walk, which will be held at 7 p.m., participants will see six native warm-season grass establishments planted in the spring of 2020 and learn about their productivity and management.

Native warm-season grasses provide benefits for livestock forage and wildlife habitat, and their deep root systems make more efficient use of water and soil nutrients.

Missouri Department of Conservation partnered with the Missouri University Extension, State Fair Community College, and the National Resources Conservation Service and Missouri University Grasslands Project to sponsor the plots and pasture walks.

To register for the pasture walk, contact University of Missouri Extension Livestock Specialist Gene Schmitz at schmitze@missouri.edu or call MU Extension in Pettis County at 660-827-0591.

To learn more about native warm-season grasses and their benefits, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZVC.