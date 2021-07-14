St. James Senior Center seeking administrative coordinator

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

St. James Senior Center is recruiting an energetic and enthusiastic person for a part-time Administrative Coordinator position for 20-25 hours Monday through Friday with a flexible schedule.

Pay commensurate with experience.

The job requires planning, directing or coordinating marketing policies and programs, such as determining the demand for products and services offered and identifying potential customers.

The position involves overseeing development and monitoring trends that indicate the need for new services, as well as planning, directing or coordinating activities to solicit and maintain funds for projects.

Applicants will be required to assign, oversee and review fundraising activities and have an understanding and experience with computers, software programs, public relations and media sources, which includes social media and website management.

This position offers a wonderful environment working with and interacting with senior citizens.

Individuals who think they might be a good fit, should stop by 113 W. Eldon St. in St. James to complete an application.

Individuals interested in the position should call 573-265-2047, and ask to speak to Nancy.