Phelps County Master Gardener’s offering free gardening class

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

Phelps County Master Gardeners and Charly Studyvin, President of Rolla Community Garden, are offering a free class.

Topics will include everything about how to grow vegetables and native plants that increase their vegetable production.

Gardeners also demonstrate how to make a large barrel garden with a water reservoir.

The class includes gardening resources and demonstrations on how to make self-watering containers. There are ten large container gardens to give away to the first ten who register.

Drop in from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 20 for this class at the Master Gardener Demonstration Gardens at The Centre, 1200 Holloway Road, in Rolla.

Residents can bring their own chair if they wish.

For those without full sun or without garden space at home, there will be a sign-up for a 10 by 15 foot vegetable plot located at the Rolla Community Garden.

The cost is $10 per year.

"We do have plots available, and would welcome gardeners of all skill levels,” Studyvin says. “We have several gardeners who were brand new just a few years ago that have now become expert gardeners."

The Rolla Community Garden was formed from the Community Partnership, a grant from Fit Helps, donations as well as partners.

The list of partners includes Missouri Head Start Association, Hope Alliance of Missouri, University of Missouri Extension, Missouri S&T, Boy Scouts of America Troop 81, Phelps County Master Gardeners and the city of Rolla.

This is their tenth year of gardening.

Email phelpsgardener@gmail.com to register for your free vegetable container.

Residents must be at the Tuesday class to receive it.

For more information, visit www.PhelpsMasterGardeners.org, email phelpsgardener@gmail.com or call Kirsten at 573-201-4372.