Missouri S&T’s Formula SAE team finishes third overall in international competition

The Formula SAE Design Team at Missouri University of Science and Technology earned third place among 51 university contestants worldwide at Formula SAE Michigan, an international competition of formula-style race cars designed, built and raced by college students.

The competition was held July 7-10 at the Michigan International Super Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan, and earned trophies in two individual events.

The team took first place in skidpad, an event designed to test the car’s cornering ability on a figure-8 course, and in autocross, a one-lap race that tests the car’s performance on a tight course. Each team’s fastest lap of four attempts determines the winner, as well as the starting order for the final endurance race.

The team took fourth place in acceleration and third in autocross. An acceleration test measures the car’s straight-line speed over a short distance, and the autocross race proves the car’s maneuverability on a tight course and determines the starting order for the final event – an endurance race designed to test the car’s durability. Teams are ranked by time; cars don’t race head-to-head.

The Formula SAE Design Team is one of 19 student design teams associated with Missouri S&T’s Student Design and Experiential Learning Center. The team designs, builds, tests and races an open-wheeled, formula-style race car every year.

The team was founded in 1989 and is one of Missouri S&T’s longest running design teams.

