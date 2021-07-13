Remembering Sept. 11 Patriots Day Festival set for Pulaski County

RDN REPORTS

The Armed Services YMCA of Missouri and Remembering 9/11 Patriots Day Festival Board is on a mission to bring the entire community together by providing an event focused around patriotism, music, fellowship and education centered around the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11.

The festival will provide all day entertainment and activities for participants of all ages.

The day will begin with a 5K Trail Run and 9/11 Mile Remembrance Ruck, which will lead straight into performances from multiple Waynesville High School programs.

In the afternoon, the WLW wrestling association from St. Louis will be providing a two hour show with multiple matches.

Moving into the evening, a multi-band lineup music festival will end with an amazing firework display.

When there is not a performance going on, residents can enjoy any of the vendor tents, hayrides, petting zoo animals, bounce houses and much more.

Remembering 9/11 Patriots Day Festival runs from 7:46 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Pulaski County Fort Leonard Wood Shrine, 26920 Shrine Road, in Waynesville.

The following is the full list of festival activities:

— 5K Fun Run

— 9/11 Mile Remembrance Ruck

— Remembrance area for all 3042 victims

— Petting Zoo

— Pumpkin Patch

— Barrel Train Rides

— WLW Wrestling Performance

— Fall Photography Areas

— Hayrides

— High School Band Performance

— High School Drama Club Performance

— High School Speech Team Performances

— Multiple Food and Craft Vendors

— Photography and Art Contest

— Beer and Wine Tastings

— Bounce Houses

— Music Festival

— Firework Display

Fort Leonard Wood hotels are graciously offering discounted hotel rates Friday, Sept. 10, and Saturday Sept. 11, for anyone coming to town for this event. Residents can reserve their special rate at https://www.choicehotels.com/reservations/groups/KX38P8.