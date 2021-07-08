Veterans Day, Nov. 11 Flags of Honor

RDN REPORTS

Honor a Veteran for Veterans Day by filling the Veterans Memorial Park in Rolla with flags.

For $5 per flag residents can have an 18 inch by 12 inch flag with the honorees name on the staff placed at the Veterans Memorial park for Veterans Day.

Residents can purchase their flag online at www.rollascrvg.org or send payment, honoree’s name and branch to SCRVG, P.O. Box 1691, Rolla, MO 65402 but must be received by Nov. 3.

The flags of honor are sponsored by the South Central Regional Veterans Group. For questions visit the South Central Regional Veterans Group Facebook page or call 573-528-6761.