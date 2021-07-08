New Missouri Department of Conservation fall hunting booklets available for deer, turkey, dove, waterfowl

RDN REPORTS

Missouri deer and turkey hunters and waterfowl and dove hunters can get the most current information on upcoming fall hunting from the Missouri Department of Conservation’s 2021 Fall Deer and Turkey Hunting & Regulations Information booklet and Migratory Bird and Waterfowl Hunting Digest 2021-2022, available where permits are sold and online.

The 2021 Fall Deer and Turkey Hunting & Regulations Information booklet has detailed information on fall deer and turkey hunting seasons, limits, permits, managed hunts, regulations, conservation areas to hunt, post-harvest instructions, chronic wasting disease updates and more.

The new booklet also has information on changes for the upcoming seasons, including:

• Camden, Laclede, McDonald and Pulaski counties have been added to the CWD Management Zone.

• During Nov. 13–14, hunters who harvest a deer in the CWD Management Zone must take it or the head on the day of harvest to a CWD sampling station.

• Hunters may transport deer heads out of the CWD Management Zone and deliver them to any approved CWD sampling location within 48 hours of leaving the county of harvest, except on Nov. 13–14 when the head must be taken to a CWD sampling station on the day of harvest.

• The antler point restriction has been removed for Camden and Pulaski counties.

• Hunters may now fill additional firearms antlerless permits in 17 counties.

• Hunters may now fill one firearms antlerless permit in Reynolds and Stoddard counties.

• Qualifying landowners may now receive two Resident Landowner Firearms Antlerless Deer Hunting Permits in Dent, Douglas, Maries, Phelps, Texas and Wright counties.

• The antlerless portion of firearms deer season has been extended from three days to nine.

• New managed deer hunts have been added, and others have been removed or modified.

• Hunters without hunter education may now participate in most managed deer hunts, but they must hunt in the immediate presence of a properly licensed adult hunter who is hunter-education certified or exempt.

• Deer hunting regulations have changed for some conservation areas.

The 2021 Fall Deer and Turkey Hunting & Regulations Information booklet is available where permits are sold and online at mdc.mo.gov/about-us/about-regulations/fall-deer-turkey-hunting-regulations-information.

MDC’s new Migratory Bird and Waterfowl Hunting Digest for the 2021-2022 hunting season is now available where permits are sold and online.

The handy, free guide has detailed information on waterfowl hunting along with hunting doves and several other migratory game birds such as rail, snipe, and woodcock.

It also has information on needed permits and duck-stamp requirements, hunting seasons and limits, hunting areas, regulations and more.

The new Migratory Bird and Waterfowl Hunting Digest also has new information for the upcoming season, including:

• New duck-season-date formulas were approved by the Conservation Department for 2021 through 2025.

• The boundary between the North and Middle zones has changed near St. Louis and between Columbia and Miami.

Learn more about waterfowl hunting in Missouri and view the new Migratory Bird and Waterfowl Hunting Digest online at mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/waterfowl.

Get more information on dove hunting, along with other game-bird species, online at mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species.

Buy Missouri hunting and fishing permits from numerous vendors around the state, online at mdc.mo.gov/permits, or through MDC’s free mobile app, MO Hunting, available for download through Google Play or the App Store.