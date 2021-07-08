Missouri Department of Conservation offers free micro fishing class for fly rod anglers at Parkville

RDN REPORTS

Many small streams in western Missouri hold a surprising variety of fish. Micro fishing with a fly rod is one way to catch them, be it an interesting minnow species or a feisty bluegill or bass.

The Missouri Department of Conservation will offer a free virtual class in micro fishing from 8:30 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 17.

Instructors will discuss how to use traditional fly fishing tackle to drift or dabble flies in creeks and small streams.

The fish may be small, too. But they can be fun to catch. An angler using tiny flies might add a new species to their catch list.

This class will discuss the challenges found in making short casts in often brushy areas. A benefit of this class is fly rod anglers will learn some new skills for fishing smaller waters.

“Small streams are often overlooked as a fishing destination,” said Alek Lanter, MDC range safety maintenance technician at MDC’s Parma Woods Shooting Range. “They can be very secluded. Often you’re the only one fishing.”

Green sunfish, bluegill, largemouth bass (small sizes), creek chubs, and other fishes swim in small streams in the Kansas City region.

They may or may not provide a meal like bigger fish from larger waters. But they do provide a fishing opportunity at a natural stream habitat.

Lanter’s favorite flies for micro fishing include Amy’s ant, blue-winged olive, and any grasshopper or terrestrial insect pattern.

This class is for participants ages 11 and older. Registration is required. Participants can now register a group at one time. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZVQ.