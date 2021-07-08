Jay Henges Shooting Range to host Food Plots for Wildlife program Aug. 3

RDN REPORTS

To paraphrase a famous line from the 1989 film, Field of Dreams, “If you plant it, they will come.” Hunters and wildlife watchers can create a field on their property that will attract the deer, gamebirds, and wildlife of their dreams. All it takes is some basic knowledge of how to create a viable food plot.

The Missouri Department of Conservation’s Jay Henges Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center will host Food Plots for Wildlife, Tuesday, Aug. 3 from 6- 8 p.m. The program is free and open to all ages.

The guest presenter will be Chris Grellner from the Valley Park Elevator, who will take the mystery out of how, when and what to plant for food plots.

Grellner will cover what to consider when determining a good food plot site, along with the best times of year to prep and seed the site. Attendees will learn the benefits of each crop option, like rye, clover, oats, wheat, and beans. Grellner will also talk about the importance of testing the soil and what the sample results indicate. Should you use lime or fertilizers? What about overseeding and using clover? These are some of the other topics Grellner will address.

Finally, the presentation will focus on the equipment needed to get the job, and the pros and cons of renting versus buying it. Grellner will also have related products to show. At the conclusion, he will be available for questions and discussion.

Food Plots for Wildlife is a free program, but advanced online registration is required at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZVd. As this is an in-person activity, MDC asks all participants to observe current local social distancing and masking guidelines. Bringing and wearing face coverings is encouraged when appropriate.

The Jay Henges Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center is at 1100 Antire Road, just off I-44, exit 269 in Eureka.

Program registrants should note that families now have the option to link their children’s accounts to their own which will streamline the program registration process. Once a group account is set up, parents will be able to register their children to an event without having to logoff and login for each person. This allows parents to register an entire family or select family members to an event at the same time.

Stay informed of MDC latest programs by going to the MDC St. Louis regional events page at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZP6.