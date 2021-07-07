Taste of the Ozarks: Tenth Anniversary Event Coming up at Piney River Brewing

RDN REPORTS

Piney River Brewing Company is celebrating its tenth anniversary.

The 10th Aleiversary party will be held at the BARn—the brewery and taproom located off Junction ZZ in Bucyrus—from 2 to 10 p.m.

The annual party features beer releases, live music and food.

After first postponing the brewery’s ninth anniversary in March last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the brewery chose not to reschedule the event because of ongoing community concerns.

“The 2021 celebration has been anticipated for quite some time since we chose to not to hold our Aleiversary last year,” Joleen Durham, co-founder and co-owner of Piney River Brewing said. “We also chose to have this year’s event in July in hopes that the coronavirus vaccine would be readily available to anyone concerned about gathering in a crowd and for the safety of our staff and everyone involved in helping us hold the Aleiversary.”

Joleen and Brian Durham are highlighting music and food vendors with a Texas County connection as part of this year’s celebration, and there are three of each.

“We felt like our ten-year anniversary was a great time to also support and celebrate as many local things as possible,” Joleen added.

Both with ties to Houston, Kirk Pierce and Sean Conway will kick off music for the day.

Casey Lynne and the Dealbreakers, a Springfield-based band with ties to Cabool, are the second act. Chrome 45, a band with roots in Houston, will close out the night.

All the musical acts cover a variety of sounds with original tunes and covers from classic country to alternative rock.

Food vendors, Tinga Tacos and Civil Kitchen, both of Springfield, also have ties to Texas County and support the Piney River brand at brick and mortar locations in the Springfield market.

Tinga Tacos will have various taco treats available, and Civil Kitchen will do homemade burgers. Custard by C-Sue, a trailer by Houston native Charlie Sue Jadwin, will provide a sweet treat for the day, too.

The BARn taproom at Piney River will feature an extensive list of year-round and some limited-release beers during the Aleiversary festivities, too. Andy’s Root Beer, a non-alcoholic root beer, is available for kids and designated drivers.

“We are planning to release some new beers at our Aleiversary,” Brian Durham, head brewer at Piney River Brewing, said.

Brian was unwilling to disclose details regarding the new beer styles, but he noted that the beers would never be released styles for the brewery. One of the beers will also be a mixed fermentation fruited sour ale.

“I am excited to share new beers with everyone that makes the trip to Bucyrus on July 31st,” Brian said. “It’s amazing that 10 years later, we are raising a pint with the many friends we have made to celebrate independent craft beer made right here in the Ozarks.”

Joleen, Brian and the Piney River brewery team are also working on a minimal release packaged beer option that will only be sold at the Farm to celebrate the event.

The special release beers will be available beginning on a Friday afternoon before the Aleiversary when the taproom opens that weekend.

“Saturday’s party can be a little too busy for some people, so you are welcome to visit us on Friday to enjoy a pint in the taproom or purchase the limited release beers to take home,” Joleen said.

Piney River Brewing will be closed on Sunday, Aug. 1, to allow the brewery staff time to rest and recover from what will likely be the biggest day in Bucyrus since the 8th Aleiversary in March 2019.

All ages are welcome at the 10th Aleiversary, and everyone will be asked to show identification before entry. Leashed pets are also welcome.

Weather permitting, most of Saturday’s activities will take place outside.

“We encourage you to bring a camp chair, set up a canopy, enjoy the bands, food, and beer outside with us on the 31st,” Brian said.

Piney River Brewing is located on Durham’s 160-acre farm.

The taproom and a portion of brewing operations are located in a restored 75-year-old barn.

Joleen and Brian founded the brewery in 2010 with a 10-gallon brewing system and brew today in a modern 12,000 square foot barn with a 15-barrel brewhouse.

The brewery has distribution in Missouri across the South, Central and Kansas City areas and Arkansas.

Additional information about Piney River Brewing and the 10th Aleiversary can be found at www.pineyriverbrewing.com.