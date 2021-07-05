Chaumette Vineyards & Winery opens hiking center
Chaumette Vineyards & Winery is opening its new Chaumette Hiking Center in Ste. Genevieve, which provides dining for guests along their two-mile loop trail — the Norton Trail.
Chaumette Vineyards & Winery announced the opening of the Chaumette Hiking Center June 30. The hiking center will serve as an information hub on the various hiking rails, AllTrails app and Leave No Trace principles.
Owner of Chaumette Vineyards & Winery Hank Johnson said, “We’re proud and excited to become a one-of-a-kind basecamp for some of the best hiking trails in Missouri.”
“Join us this summer in a way you never have before – on the trails,” Johnson added.
Prior to the day of their weekend hike, guests can call Chaumette Vineyards & Winery at 573-747-1000 to reserve a private dining site and order meals and wine from The Grapevine Grill.
These items will be packaged together in an insulated backpack and be available for pickup at the Hiking Center tent, located on the patio at the entrance of The Grapevine Grill.
Chaumette Vineyards & Winery’s hiking menu features a variety of portable, gourmet meals to choose from, as well as their award-winning wines. Food options include:
• Roasted turkey wrap
• Mixed green salad
• Sicilian wrap
• Chaumette hummus plate
• Pasta salad
Chaumette Vineyards & Winery has two trails on its property including The Norton Trail and The Chardonel Trail.
The Norton Trail extends two miles and has seven unique dining sites throughout the property, besides the vineyards, down by the lake and at the top of the hill.
The Chardonel Trail allows guests to hike between Chaumette Vineyards & Winery and Charleville Winery & Brewery.
There are also 20 additional trails within a 30-mile drive of Chaumette Vineyards & Winery, which include:
Mark Twain National Forest, 10.5 miles
• John J. Audubon Short Loop Trail
Pickle Springs Natural Area, 12.6 miles
• Pickle Springs Natural Area Trail
Hawn State Park, 23 miles
Castor River Shut-Ins, 25 miles
St. Joe State Park, 25 miles
Ball Mill Resurgence Area, 26 miles
Hickory Canyons Natural Area, 26 miles
Millstream Gardens Conservation Area, 32 miles
Silver Mine Recreation Area, 32 miles
Saint Francois State Park, 35 miles