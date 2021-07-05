Chaumette Vineyards & Winery opens hiking center

Chaumette Vineyards & Winery is opening its new Chaumette Hiking Center in Ste. Genevieve, which provides dining for guests along their two-mile loop trail — the Norton Trail.

Chaumette Vineyards & Winery announced the opening of the Chaumette Hiking Center June 30. The hiking center will serve as an information hub on the various hiking rails, AllTrails app and Leave No Trace principles.

Owner of Chaumette Vineyards & Winery Hank Johnson said, “We’re proud and excited to become a one-of-a-kind basecamp for some of the best hiking trails in Missouri.”

“Join us this summer in a way you never have before – on the trails,” Johnson added.

Prior to the day of their weekend hike, guests can call Chaumette Vineyards & Winery at 573-747-1000 to reserve a private dining site and order meals and wine from The Grapevine Grill.

These items will be packaged together in an insulated backpack and be available for pickup at the Hiking Center tent, located on the patio at the entrance of The Grapevine Grill.

Chaumette Vineyards & Winery’s hiking menu features a variety of portable, gourmet meals to choose from, as well as their award-winning wines. Food options include:

• Roasted turkey wrap

• Mixed green salad

• Sicilian wrap

• Chaumette hummus plate

• Pasta salad

Chaumette Vineyards & Winery has two trails on its property including The Norton Trail and The Chardonel Trail.

The Norton Trail extends two miles and has seven unique dining sites throughout the property, besides the vineyards, down by the lake and at the top of the hill.

The Chardonel Trail allows guests to hike between Chaumette Vineyards & Winery and Charleville Winery & Brewery.

There are also 20 additional trails within a 30-mile drive of Chaumette Vineyards & Winery, which include:

Mark Twain National Forest, 10.5 miles

• John J. Audubon Loop Trail

• John J. Audubon Short Loop Trail

Pickle Springs Natural Area, 12.6 miles

• Pickle Springs Natural Area Trail

Hawn State Park, 23 miles

• Whispering Pines Trail

• White Oak Trail

• Pickle Creek Trail

Castor River Shut-Ins, 25 miles

• Cedar Glade Trail

St. Joe State Park, 25 miles

• Perimeter Trail

• Lake View Trail

• Pine Ridge Trail Loop

• Hickory Ridge Trail

Ball Mill Resurgence Area, 26 miles

• Ball Mill Resurgence Loop

Hickory Canyons Natural Area, 26 miles

• Eastern Trail

• Western Trail

Millstream Gardens Conservation Area, 32 miles

• Turkey Creek Trail

• Tiemann Shut-ins Trail

Silver Mine Recreation Area, 32 miles

• Silver Mine Trail

Saint Francois State Park, 35 miles

• Mooner’s Hollow Trail

• Swimming Deer Trail

• Pike Run Trail