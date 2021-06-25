Three things to do in Rolla over the Fourth of July weekend

With the Fourth of July weekend around the corner, here are events in the area where residents can celebrate as well as watch fireworks on Independence Day.

The 86th Annual Lions Club Carnival

When: July 1 through July 4

Where: The Rolla Lions Club Park and Den, located at 1061 S. Bishop US Highway 63, Rolla

The Rolla Lions Club has provided the Rolla area with the Carnival, traditionally over the Fourth of July weekend, for 84 years. As part of the Carnival, the Rolla Lions Club has traditionally given away a new vehicle on the last night of the Carnival. This year, the Rolla Lions Club has purchased a 2021 Ford Ranger XLT 4x4 pickup, that the Rolla Lions Club is selling raffle tickets for someone to win at midnight July 4. Residents can purchase tickets from any member of the Rolla Lions Club or online by following http://rolla-lions-club.square.site/. Carnival rides open at 6:30 p.m., games begin at 7 p.m. July 1 to Wristband night for rides. $25 wristbands. July 2 to Fireworks at 11 p.m. July 3 to Wristband Matinee $20 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. After 4 p.m. wristbands for rides are $25. July 4 fireworks will start at 11 p.m., with a grand prize drawing at Midnight. Nightly Prize Drawings Every Hour all purchases are now tax-deductible donations to the Rolla Lions Club Activity Fund. Rolla Lions Club Service Projects and Rolla Lions Club Community Activities. All purchases are non-tax-deductible donations to the Rolla Lions Club Activity Fund.

Independence Day Weekend Party with Outlaw-X at Tater Patch

When: From 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m., Saturday, July 3

Where: Tater Patch, 103 Bridge School Road, Rolla

Come join Outlaw-X at Tater Patch for 2021's Fourth of July weekend celebration. The area's food, entertainment and spirits for the past 55 years.

Justin Larkin at St. James Public House

When: From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, July 3

Where: St. James Public House, 551 State Route B Saint James

Justin Larkin is a multi-instrumentalist from Springfield. Larkin delivers a robust selection of genre-spanning variety, in addition to his own unique and memorable songwriting. Residents can expect to hear a hearty blend of Rock ’n Roll, Americana, Folk, Soul, Indie & Grunge music with a driving stomp and a lil twang.