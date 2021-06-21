Public invited to nominate veterans, active duty military service members for Missouri State Fair Military Flag Retreat Ceremony

RDN REPORTS

The deadline to nominate a Missouri veteran and active duty service member for the 2021 Missouri State Fair Military Flag Retreat Ceremony, sponsored by Capital Materials, Retrieving Freedom, Inc., and Starline Brass, is fast approaching.

Veterans and active duty service members from across Missouri are eligible to be honored in a Military Flag Retreat Ceremony taking place near the Centennial Entrance on the Missouri State Fairgrounds during one of the eleven days of the Missouri State Fair.

As a part of the selection process, individuals can be nominated using a form available on the Missouri State Fair website, accessible at https://www.mostatefair.com/events/military-flag-retreat-ceremony/?utm_content=&utm_medium=email&utm_name=&utm_source=govdelivery&utm_term=

Nominees must be Missouri residents and available to attend one of the 11 days of the 119th Missouri State Fair, Aug. 12-22. Once a nomination form is complete, it can be mailed, faxed or emailed to the Missouri State Fair office.

The deadline to submit nominations is July 5.