St. James Caring Center holds June drive through Commodity Day

RDN REPORTS

In an effort to meet the immediate food needs of vulnerable families in the St. James community, the Caring Center hosted their June drive-through Commodity Day.

For the comfort of staff and volunteers, the St. James Caring Center has a new registration booth to keep staff cool, warm and dry, Caring Center Director Nancy Montgomery said. The newly implemented computerized OASIS registration system expedites processing customers.

Montgomery said, “Even prior to the pandemic, families in our area were experiencing some level of food insecurity. But the pandemic has exacerbated pre-existing health inequities, so inevitably food insecurity has grown significantly.

“We are grateful to The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri for providing truckloads of food, and for the volunteers and staff who assist with distributing much needed food to children, youth and families in our district. In these challenging times, we need partners to continue providing these valuable resources.”