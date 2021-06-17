Residents invited to 2021 Ranney Run 5K in person, virtual event

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

Dr. Bonnie Ranney MD, Dr. Mark Ranney DVM, and Mary Ensign, Bonnie’s mom, were killed in a traffic crash in December 2015. Bonnie and Mark will be forever remembered for their contributions to the Rolla community, where family members have been holding a Ranney Run for the past five years in their memory.

Bonnie was a family physician serving patients at Mercy, Phelps Health and Your Community Health Center.

Mark was a local veterinarian who took over the family vet practice from his father, Bishop Avenue Veterinary Clinic, which served the Rolla community for over 40 years.

All proceeds from the race go towards the new animal shelter in their memory. The registration fee is $30. The fee includes a Ranney Run t-shirt and chip timing.

Residents can choose from the in-person or virtual race and register before Sept. 7 to guarantee a race t-shirt.

More information about the 2021 Ranney Race:

Location: Veterans Memorial Park Rolla, 575 Southview Drive

When: Saturday Sept. 25

Race Day Registration: 7- 7:45 a.m.

Race Start: 8 a.m.

Awards will be given to the following:

First overall male or female.

First overall male and female ages: 19 and under, 20- 29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59 and 60 and over.

Special awards for virtual runners include:

Best running selfie

Most creative route

Furthest participant from Rolla

Attendees should send in selfies or routes through the Ranney Fun 5K Facebook page and Instagram page after they run to qualify.

Instructions for the Virtual 5k:

First, register on the register now tab, share it on social media and encourage friends to join.

Second, between Sept. 18 and Sept. 25 until 10 a.m, run or walk a 5K, which is 3.1 miles, and time yourself.

Individuals can use free tracking apps like It’s Your Race, MapMyRun, Nike or Runtastic.

Third, log back onto the Ranney Run event page under results to update your time.

The email individuals use when signing up will ensure that only the individual can update their time, and the results will be shown at 12 p.m. Sept. 25.

Once the cutoff time has been reached for people to finish their runs, new times will stop being accepted, and results will become official.