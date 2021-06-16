Ozark Actors Theatre to present student led production ‘Dorothy in Wonderland’

Residents are invited to the Ozark Actors Theatre student-led production of “Dorothy in Wonderland” at the Rolla Downtown Bandshell.

The musical version of the popular children’s stories will delight family audiences.

Naturally, Dorothy and Alice would become instant friends if they met. After all, they’re both girls who want to return home from the fantasy worlds in which they find themselves.

Dorothy, Toto, and the characters of Oz get caught in another whirlwind that sweeps them off to Wonderland, where they meet Alice, White Rabbit, Mad Hatter, March Hare, the Cheshire Cat and many more.

It’s truly a mad adventure. And you thought the Wicked Witch of the West was bad? Now they face a dangerous new foe — the Queen of Hearts.

“Dorothy in Wonderland” is directed by Riley Stevenson, with music direction and choreography by Lyndsi Blakley.

After graduating and going to college 8 hours from her best friend, Stevenson, Blakley said they both were desperate to be back in the theatre and explore new theatrical opportunities together.

Blakley said, “We couldn’t be more thankful for Taylor Louderman, Laura Light, Melissa Albright, and the rest of the OAT team for believing in our dreams and supporting us through this process.

“We also are so incredibly proud of our cast and crew, who are all between 10-18 years old, for their impressive talent and work ethic.”

The weekend-long run will take place at the Rolla Downtown Bandshell at 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 25, Saturday, June 26 and Sunday, June 27.

A pre-show performance will begin at 8 p.m. by various performing troupes in the area, and food trucks will be stationed outside the bandshell from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Zachary Phelps is set as the costume designer, and Chloe Blakley is set to stage manage.

The cast includes Navy Setzer as Dorothy, Neely Leathers as Alice, and Gwnyeth Little, Audrey Smith, Dalton Storie, Brody Light, Ethan Pennington, Jaydin Cooper, Christopher Johnson, Zachary Betz, Chloe Kissinger, Draven Cole, Acie Prawitz, Daisy Rekus, Meghan Williams, Jeremiah Hower, Morgan Korich, Kytelyn Johns, Lucas Schoen, Hayden Hawkins, Scout Hargis, Lily Ahl, Alondra Metzen, Quincey Steelman, Greta Vogel, Laney Potter, Brianna LeBlount, Abbigail Rodriguez, Katelyn Halbert, Shelby Blake and Miriam Leigh.

Tony Award nominee and volunteer at Ozark Actors Theatre, Taylor Louderman, said, “When Lyndsi and her team approached OAT, we were in the midst of looking for performing opportunities for youth in the local area because our professional season had to be smaller, given COVID restrictions with the performers’ union.

“We were delighted to collaborate with these Rolla High School graduates and support them in putting on our first student-led production. They have collected sponsorships, managed schedules, hosted auditions, put together a creative team and are now leading rehearsals. It is impressive, and I hope the community comes out to show their support.”

Tickets are available at https://www.ozarkactorstheatre.org/dorothy-in-wonderland.

For more information about Ozark Actors Theatre, visit www.ozarkactorstheatre.org.