CASA holds fundraiser for Waynesville R-VI staff members

As part of its "Wegive" campaign, Court Appointed Special Advocates of South Central Missouri, held a fundraiser with a portion of the proceeds going to purchase gift cards from local businesses and distribute them to the essential COVID-19 workers, including Waynesville R-VI employees.

Gilbert Guzman, volunteer supervisor of Pulaski County for the Court Appointed Special Advocates of South Central Missouri, presented Dr. Brian Henry, superintendent, with approximately 35 gift cards that were given to individuals throughout the district’s schools.

For more information about Court Appointed Special Advocates of South Central Missouri, go to www.casascmo.org.